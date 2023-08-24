Ludhiana: Mother-son duo held for running flesh trade

The Division number 8 police have arrested a mother-son duo from a rented residence in Civil Lines for their alleged involvement in a flesh trade. A police team from Division Number 8 led by station house officer, sub-inspector Vijay Kumar conducted a raid on Wednesday night and arrested them. (Getty image)

The accused are residents of Indrapuri on Tajpur Road.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Civil Lines, Jasroop Kaur Bath, said that they received a tip-off about a flesh trade racket being run by the accused. It was reported that the duo had leased a property on College Road in Civil Lines for the purpose.

The accused have been booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Act at the Division Number 8 police station.