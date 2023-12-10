close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mother-son duo die in Abohar hit-and-run

Mother-son duo die in Abohar hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 10, 2023 07:34 AM IST



A woman and her son died in a hit-and-run accident in Abohar of Fazilka district late on Friday.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified carriage driver and started a probe (iStock)


According to information, 27-year-old Malkit Singh, a resident of Kuttianiwali village, was riding his motorcycle with his wife Deepu, 26, and four-year-old son Abhijot to get medicines when they stooped to help on seeing a bike-bicycle collision.

As Malkit went ahead to help, his wife was standing while carrying their son. A carriage without headlights, approaching from the other side, collided with Deepu and Abhijot and fled the scene. The duo, severely injured in the accident, later succumbed. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified carriage driver and started a probe.

