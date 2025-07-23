Motorbike-borne duo rob milk vendor of 1,500 in Mohali

A milk vendor in Phase-5, Mohali was assaulted and robbed of ₹1,500 by two bike-borne youths on Monday morning. One of the snatchers was caught on the spot by the victim, while his accomplice fled with stolen cash on an Activa scooter. Hearing the commotion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped Shah detain the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The incident took place when the vendor, Sukhvir Shah, a resident of Phase-1, was supplying milk in the area. Shah, who has been selling milk, curd, and paneer since 1990, delivers products door-to-door using a tempo and has a regular customer base in the area.

In his complaint, Shah said that on Monday around 9.30 am, while delivering milk outside House Number 1260, two men on an Activa scooter approached him. The pillion rider was wearing a helmet. The duo initially asked the price of paneer, to which Shah replied ₹90 per packet. The two then began conversing among themselves, claiming paneer was available elsewhere for ₹80, subtly attempting to distract and confuse Shah.

Suspicious of their intentions, Shah continued with his delivery. When he reached House Number 1790, the same duo returned asking for paneer. As Shah stepped down from his tempo to hand over the paneer, the pillion rider grabbed him by his neck and pinned him down, while the other snatcher took ₹1,500 from the tempo’s dashboard. As the assailant who attacked Shah tried to flee and get on the Activa, Shah managed to grab and pull him down. During the scuffle, a spring-action knife fell from the youth’s pocket.

Hearing the commotion, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped Shah detain the accused. The police control room was alerted, and a team reached the scene and took the suspect into custody. His accomplice, however, managed to escape with the stolen cash and the vehicle.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Sonu, who is currently in police remand. Police are interrogating him to trace his accomplice and are hopeful that the arrest may help solve other snatching cases reported in Phase 1 and Phase 5.

Daily wage labourer attacked with razor over ₹4K dispute in Mauli Jagran

A daily wage labourer was brutally attacked with a razor over a financial dispute in Mauli Jagran Complex, on Sunday morning. The victim, Akash, alleged that the accused, Shiv Kumar, attempted to kill him with a barber’s razor after demanding repayment of ₹4,000.

In his statement to the police, Akash, who works in Delhi, said he had returned home on July 14, and was standing outside his house on July 20 at around 11 am when Shiv Kumar approached him. The accused allegedly took him to the lane outside a house in Mauli Complex, and demanded repayment of ₹4,000, which Akash had reportedly borrowed seven months ago.

When Akash expressed his inability to repay immediately and tried to leave, the accused grabbed his hand, picked up an ustra (razor) from a nearby barber shop, and threatened to kill him on the spot.

Shiv Kumar then allegedly slashed Akash’s neck with the razor, causing profuse bleeding. Akash screamed for help, and as locals rushed to the scene, the accused fled. Akash fell unconscious and was later admitted to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, by his father.

After regaining consciousness, Akash gave his statement to the police, narrating the entire incident. The police registered a case under Sections 109, 115(2), and 126(2) of the BNS against Shiv Kumar, who is currently absconding.