News / Cities / Chandigarh News / MP Anurag Thakur seeks 10,000 more houses under PMAY in Himachal Pradesh

MP Anurag Thakur seeks 10,000 more houses under PMAY in Himachal Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 02, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Thakur has written to the Union minister of rural development and minister of state for panchayati raj Giriraj Singh in this regard

: Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has sought approval from the Centre for 10,000 more houses for flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY).

MP Anurag Thakur seeks 10,000 more houses under PMAY in Himachal Pradesh
MP Anurag Thakur seeks 10,000 more houses under PMAY in Himachal Pradesh

Thakur has written to the Union minister of rural development and minister of state for panchayati raj Giriraj Singh in this regard.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Recently, Thakur had got the approval of rural development minister Giriraj Singh for 11,000 houses and 27,000 kilometres of roads under the PMAY.

“Recently Himachal Pradesh has faced an unprecedented natural disaster. I am continuously visiting the disaster affected areas of entire Himachal and communicating with the people. According to the present situation, there is a need to construct more houses in the affected areas because a large number of houses of the common people have been damaged in the disaster,” Thakur said.

“In view of this and keeping in mind the public sentiment, I have written to the union minister of rural development and panchayati raj. A demand has been placed from Giriraj Singh for 10,000 additional Prime Minister rural houses for Himachal Pradesh. This will greatly help in the revival of Himachal and the people.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out