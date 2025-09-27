MP Kang reviews paddy procurement ops in Kharar

Member of Parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, paid a surprise visit to the Kharar grain market and tehsil office on Friday to review procurement operations and assess revenue-related services being provided to residents. Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang inspecting paddy procurement at the Kharar grain market on Friday. (HT Photo)

At the grain market, the MP inspected the arrival and purchase of paddy and directed procurement agencies to ensure that farmers and arhtiyas face no hurdles during the ongoing season. He recalled that last year some issues had arisen due to limited cooperation from the central government. However, he said this year, despite the state also focusing on flood relief and rehabilitation, procurement operations have been advanced to give farmers sufficient time for harvesting and selling their produce.

He emphasized that paddy will be purchased without interruption, with timely payments and lifting of stocks. He instructed officials to work proactively so that the process remains smooth and transparent.

Later, MP Kang visited the Kharar Tehsil complex, to review the functioning of the sewa kendra, sub registrar office, and tehsildar office. Appreciating the “Easy Registry” initiative introduced in Mohali district to simplify deed registration, he directed sub registrars to ensure that its benefits reach all residents promptly. He stressed that documents and related processes should be completed on time without inconvenience to the public.

The MP also offered to provide funds from his MPLAD, if required, for upgradation of public facilities such as seating arrangements and drinking water in the Tehsil complex.