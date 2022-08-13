MP Ravneet Bittu’s PA assaulted by group of miscreants

A group of at least 10 miscreants assaulted the personal assistant (PA) of Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana, near Ayali Chowk in Ludhiana and fled.

The victim, Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, 45, suffered injuries to his head and arms, and was rushed to the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Sarabha Nagar station head officer (SHO), sub-inspector (SI) Harpreet Singh said Dhindsa owns a private transport company. On Friday morning, he received a call from one of his staff members regarding a group of miscreants who were allegedly following them.

Dhindsa asked the driver to meet him at Ayali Chowk, where the accused assaulted him with iron rods and sticks before fleeing.