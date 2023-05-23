Buddha Nullah project: MP Bittu walks out fuming over poor representation in meeting

Member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, who chaired a meeting at the mini-secretariat on Monday to take stock of the ₹600 crore Buddah Nullah rejuvenation project left the meeting in a huff over poor representation of officials and lack of preparation on the part of those who were present for the meeting. MIP Bittu during the meeting. (HT Photo)

The meeting started at around 10.30 am when municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal was amongst the senior officials present. However, the contractor of the Buddha Nullah project was not present and the company representatives too arrived late.

Talking to HT, Bittu, who left the meeting infuriated in just 30 minutes, said that he was aghast to find that the sewerage board officials were first late and then came least prepared.

“There was no screen installed to show the slides. This project is so important to clean the Buddha Nullah and most of the times I find the concerned departments like Punjab Pollution Control Board and Sewerage Board non-serious and their officials come unprepared. They were not updated either on the current status of the project,” he said.

Bittu added that he has convened the same meeting again later this week and hopes the officials will come prepared this time.

The Congress MP also said that nothing has been done by the AAP government for the project and there are encroachments that have come up along the banks of the Nullah and no one cares to remove the same.

The ₹650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah, including upgradation of Jamalpur STP, was conceived during the then Congress government.

It was first inaugurated in 2021 and has taken off at a slow pace.

Buddha Nullah is a seasonal water stream, which runs through the Malwa region of Punjab, and after passing through the highly populated Ludhiana district, it drains into the Sutlej River, a tributary of the Indus.