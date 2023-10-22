Mughal Road closed for traffic after fresh snow in J&K

Fresh snowfall on Sunday afternoon in the Pir Panjal region led to the closing of Mughal Road for traffic. The weather was partially cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir with rains and light snow.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was already closed today for repairs. (HT File Photo)

Officials said that the wet weather prompted the authorities to close the Mughal road which connects south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu’s Pir Panjal region.

“The road was closed after rains were in Bufliaz and snowfall in Pir ki Gali,” said a traffic official.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was already closed today for repairs.

“Repair and maintenance work is in progress on Jammu -Srinagar national highway (NH-44) at Dalwas. People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44,” the traffic police said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

The day started with cloudy sky at most places of Jammu and Kashmir. The MeT department has predicted partly to generally cloudy weather for the next five days.

“From October 24 to 27, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with poor visibility in morning hours,” the MeT said in an update. “No forecast of any major rain or snowfall till October 27 in J&K and Ladakh,” it added.

The union territories of J&K and Ladakh received rains and snowfall over higher reaches earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday. Owing to the precipitation, traffic on all the three major thoroughfares –Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal road and Srinagar-Ladakh road – were disrupted for the two days.

After dry and hot weather for two months, the weather changed after abrupt snowfall over Kashmir mountains and rainfall in the plains on September 24 and 25. The ski resort of Gulmarg had recorded the season’s first snowfall over its higher reaches on September 24.

