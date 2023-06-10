Mughals, Britishers destroyed our education system: Anurag Thakur

Inaugurating a three-day national conference on ‘Recent advances in school education (RASE-2023)’ at Dr Ambedkar National Institute of Technology on Friday, Union minister of information, broadcasting, youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, said the Mughals and Britishers had destroyed India’s education system while the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) will set it right.

Union minister of information, broadcasting, youth affairs and sports, Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated a three-day national conference on ‘Recent advances in school education (RASE-2023)’ at Dr Ambedkar National Institute of Technology on Friday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his inaugural address, Thakur said the NEP-2020 is a comprehensive set of guidelines and recommendations for the Indian education system.

“It aims to make education more inclusive, engaging, development-oriented, useful and fulfilling to learners,” he said.

The union minister added that the policy is to ensure universal access at all levels of school education.

“The NEP, which has been brought after 75 years of India’s independence, has not been drafted by a few western-minded people sitting in air-conditioned rooms. In fact, suggestions of over 6 lakh people from across the nation have been included in it to make it a comprehensive one,” he said.

The minister added that an Indianness is necessary in the Indian education which was not visible in the education policy made after Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Proper discussion is required to know why we were not taught about our actual ancient history. Mughals and Britishers destroyed our education system, culture and values but now in this 75th year of India’s Independence, we have to come out of that mindset,” he asserted.

Professor Binod Kumar Kanaujia, director Dr B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar, in his inaugural address, highlighted the recent achievements of the institute.