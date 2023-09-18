Muktsar mishap: 4 killed, 1 critically hurt as car rams into tractor-trailer

Four persons were killed and one critically injured as the car they were travelling in hit a tractor-trailer from the back on Sirsa-Malout highway near Khuddian village, Muktsar, in the wee hours of Sunday.

The mangled remains of the car on Sirsa-Malout highway near Khuddian village, Muktsar, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Harbir Singh, 45, a car dealer, his brother-in-law Meetu, 40, another relative Arvind, 30, and Arvind’s eight-year-old son Aarav. Another passenger, Madan Lal, who worked at Harbir’s car repair workshop in Malout town, suffered critical head injuries and was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against unidentified persons at Lambi police station of Muktsar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Lambi, Jaspal Singh Dhaliwal said the victims were travelling from Delhi to Malout when their car hit a tractor-trailer carrying timber.

“Inspection of the crime spot suggested that the car driver tried to avert the collision. The tractor-trailer did not have reflectors. We are still working to find the possible reasons behind the mishap. Four people died on the spot and while Madan suffered critical injuries,” he said.

Dhaliwal said that after the accident, an unidentified tractor driver tried to speed away even as the car was still stuck to the trailer.

“After moving a few metres from the accident spot, the driver left the trailer and sped away with the tractor. Our teams are examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in the area to identify the driver,” the DSP added.