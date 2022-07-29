Muktsar police get four more days to grill Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
Faridkot : A Malout court on Thursday extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, till August 1 in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed assailants at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020.
The police brought Bishnoi to Muktsar from Mohali on Thursday morning after his seven-day custody ended in the Rana Sidhu murder case. He was presented in the court, which sent him to four more day’s police remand. He was taken back to Mohali where Punjab Police are interrogating him ever since he was brought to Punjab on June 15.
On July 21, a court had sent Bishnoi in police custody till July 28.
On October 22, 2020, Rana had taken his pregnant wife to see a doctor at Aulakh village where three persons chased him in a car and shot his dead. The attackers had fired nearly 15 rounds on Rana, who died while sitting on the driver’s seat.
Muktsar police claimed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind of Rana Sidhu’s killing as he wanted to avenge the death of his cousin Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 11, 2020.
Brar had planned the killing along with Bishnoi. He took the help of three other persons — Pawan Nehra, Monu, alias Sukha and Jaspal Singh, alias Sarpanch — all from Haryana. Rana was wanted in 12 criminal cases, including two of liquor smuggling. Muktsar police had arrested the attackers in December 2020.
Brar is the conspirator of Moose Wala’s killing and gave real-time instructions to the shooters and persons involved in the crime, according to the police.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police have failed to trace the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who was part Haryana module of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala.
Two suspects sent to 14-day judicial custody
A Mansa court on Thursday sent two suspects, including an alleged shooter, Ankit Sirsa, to 14-day judicial custody in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
Shooter Ankit Sirsa, 19, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district from Delhi on transit remand on July 14. The court had sent them to eight-day police custody and later their remand was extended by five days, which ended on Thursday.
The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Sirsa and Bhiwani from the Kashmiri Gate area on July 4, and the two were in its custody since then.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
