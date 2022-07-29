Muktsar police get four more days to grill Bishnoi in 2020 murder case

Faridkot : A Malout court on Thursday extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the “mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing, till August 1 in a murder case of Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu, who was shot dead by four armed assailants at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway on October 22, 2020.

The police brought Bishnoi to Muktsar from Mohali on Thursday morning after his seven-day custody ended in the Rana Sidhu murder case. He was presented in the court, which sent him to four more day’s police remand. He was taken back to Mohali where Punjab Police are interrogating him ever since he was brought to Punjab on June 15.

On July 21, a court had sent Bishnoi in police custody till July 28.

On October 22, 2020, Rana had taken his pregnant wife to see a doctor at Aulakh village where three persons chased him in a car and shot his dead. The attackers had fired nearly 15 rounds on Rana, who died while sitting on the driver’s seat.

Muktsar police claimed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind of Rana Sidhu’s killing as he wanted to avenge the death of his cousin Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 11, 2020.

Brar had planned the killing along with Bishnoi. He took the help of three other persons — Pawan Nehra, Monu, alias Sukha and Jaspal Singh, alias Sarpanch — all from Haryana. Rana was wanted in 12 criminal cases, including two of liquor smuggling. Muktsar police had arrested the attackers in December 2020.

Brar is the conspirator of Moose Wala’s killing and gave real-time instructions to the shooters and persons involved in the crime, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have failed to trace the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who was part Haryana module of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala.

Two suspects sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Mansa court on Thursday sent two suspects, including an alleged shooter, Ankit Sirsa, to 14-day judicial custody in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Shooter Ankit Sirsa, 19, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district from Delhi on transit remand on July 14. The court had sent them to eight-day police custody and later their remand was extended by five days, which ended on Thursday.

The Delhi Police special cell had arrested Sirsa and Bhiwani from the Kashmiri Gate area on July 4, and the two were in its custody since then.

