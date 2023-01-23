Mulling defamation case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for ‘dragging’ his and his Rajya Sabha MP son Deepender Singh Hooda’s name into the wrestlers’ protest. The wrestlers had accused the BJP MP of sexual harassment.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said an impartial inquiry should be carried out into the allegations levelled by the wrestlers against the WFI president.

“The wrestling body president has unnecessarily tried to drag Deepender and my name into the matter. I am consulting with lawyers for filing a defamation case against WFI president,” he added.

The former CM said that sportspersons are the pride of our country and they should get justice.

“There should be a fair inquiry into the allegations levelled by a junior coach against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh,” Hooda added.

Commenting on a question on the Congress’s preparedness for the 2024 polls, the leader of opposition said that people have made up their mind to bring back the Congress government in the state and this was visible in the ‘historic support’ received by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

“Today, people are facing a lot of problems. The Congress will go to people on issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and drugs,” he said.

Supporting the demands of sugarcane farmers, Hooda reiterated the government should accept their demand.

“The farmers are demanding a rate of ₹450 per quintal. The government should at least give the farmers of Haryana the same rate as that of Punjab. During the Congress government, there was a record increase of 165% in the rate of sugarcane, while during the BJP regime it was increased by only 17%,” he added.

Backing the sarpanches opposing e-tendering, Hooda said the government should trust the elected representatives and give them a chance to get development work done in the village.