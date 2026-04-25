Multilevel facility: ‘Poor infra, fire safety’, MC lists Sector-17 parking overhaul

Municipal Corporation (MC) officials were directed on Friday to take up repair works at the multilevel parking in Sector 17 and ensure cleanliness for an overhaul of the facility. During an inspection, MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora flagged several areas requiring urgent attention and issued strict directions for immediate corrective measures, officials said. Pointing to broken pathways, doors, window panes and rolling shutters, he directed officials to get them repaired without delay. Officials were also asked to ensure regular and thorough cleaning of all parking floors.

Sanjay Arora instructed that the automatic slip-generating mechanism be upgraded for improved efficiency and transparency. (HT File)

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A comprehensive inspection of the fire-fighting systems was also ordered and officials were asked to ensure they are functional. He stressed the need to make the sump functional to ensure adequate water management within the premises.

The chief engineer called for installation of proper lighting across all floors and restoration of the ventilation system. He sought daily reports on parking capacity versus utilisation, along with manpower deployment.

Regarding entry of unauthorised vehicles, he directed officials to identify and plug the gaps facilitating illegal access. He further ordered proper channelisation of entry and exit points to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Officials were asked to install clear signage for users. Arora instructed that the automatic slip-generating mechanism be upgraded for improved efficiency and transparency, and that abandoned items on the premises be removed, ensuring space optimisation within one week.

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{{^usCountry}} He was accompanied by executive engineers and other civic body officials during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was accompanied by executive engineers and other civic body officials during the inspection. {{/usCountry}}

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