Multilingualism in focus on Day 1 of Journalists’ Literature Festival

The opening session of the three-day Journalists' Literature Festival at the Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27, witnessed presence of primetime anchor Shiv Aroor and veteran journalist and anchor Chander Suta Dogra.

Speaking regarding the ongoing protests, Dogra said that the farmers have the right to protest and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of society.

Delhi-based senior war journalist Shiv Aroor in his deliverable said that the Indian Army is not just an army but a ‘moral’ army and had been great not just for nation but for global peace at large. From curbing terrorism in the Kashmir border to controlling the farmer agitation at Singhu border, the Indian defence forces have played a vital role. Chandra Suta Dogra, talking about her reporting days, mentioned about the challenges she faced in Kashmir.

In the second session on the topic “Importance of translation in spreading information”, senior journalist Shayda Bano was of the opinion that in the present times, it is necessary to be multilingual to understand the outside world. Translation has played an important role in the expansion of journalism and writing which helped people for global understanding.

Senior Punjabi journalist and Punjabi translator of ‘Out of the Ashes’ Davi Davinder Kaur and senior journalist Chetan Thakur also shared their experiences. Veteran journalist and author Dr Chandratrikha, senior journalists Manmohan Gupta Moni and Navneet Sharma from Himachal Pradesh expressed their viewpoints on language journalism in the current scenario. Panellists were of the belief that Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi cannot be seen separately.