Multi-storey apartments in Chandigarh: HC reserves judgment on 2016 plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea seeking directions that construction of multi-storey apartments on residential plots not be allowed in Chandigarh.

The plea was filed in 2016, arguing that residential plots in Chandigarh are meant to be single-dwelling units. However, in the recent years, these are being sold floorwise to multiple owners, which will put additional burden on infrastructure. UT has maintained that it does not allow floorwise sale.

After hearing all parties, the matter was reserved for final order by the high court bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and justice Vivek Puri. For almost 10 days now, the matter is being heard on day-to-day basis.

UT has argued that it does not issue NOCs mentioning particular floor on the basis of share of owner/co-owner, except in the cases which may have been considered on the basis of registered sale deeds executed as per the Chandigarh Apartment Rules 2001, scrapped in 2007.

A survey conducted on an HC order had revealed that between 2016 and 2019, as many as 891 sale deeds were registered, where a part of a property was sold outside the family, which petitioners are against.