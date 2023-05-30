Ludhiana MC readies for monsoon with cleaning of road gullies, drains

Looking to get ahead of the monsoon, municipal authorities have swung into action by directing officials concerned to complete required spadework to keep possible waterlogging in check.

Ludhiana is prone to waterlogging during the monsoon. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The directions were issued during a meeting on monsoon preparedness chaired by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday. Officials from different civic body units including the health branch, the operations and maintenance branch, and the buildings and roads branch were present for the meeting.

Zonal commissioners were ordered to ensure timely cleaning of road gullies and the replacement of broken manholes in the city. They were also directed to list out low-lying areas in their respective zones and depute field staff to ensure timely draining out of water during the rainy season.

Civic body officials said there are around 38,000 road gullies across the city, of which around 75-80% have already been cleaned. Further directions have been issued to the field staff to expedite the work on the remaining gullies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials were also directed to ensure proper functioning of pumping stations and install generator sets at stations/disposal points to pump out the rainwater, especially from the low-lying areas.

Two poclain machines have also been deployed for desilting of Buddha nullah as part of the ongoing cleaning project. Directions have also been issued for the timely cleaning of internal drains in different parts of the city.

The zonal commissioners have also been directed to keep a stock of at least 2.500 sandbags in their respective zones, which can be used in case of emergencies.

Speaking at the meeting, MC commissioner Aggarwal said, “Officials have been directed to make preparations in advance and zonal commissioners have been directed to monitor the ongoing process of cleaning road gullies in their respective zones. They have also been directed to list out low-lying areas in their respective zones and required steps should be taken to drain out the rainwater during monsoon season.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Report on unsafe buildings

The civic body’s building branch has also been directed to compile a report of unsafe buildings in the city, the demarcation of which will help authorities in evacuating the residents from nearby areas in case of emergencies, an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON