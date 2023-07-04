Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: MC conducts anti-encroachment drive outside bus stand

Ludhiana: MC conducts anti-encroachment drive outside bus stand

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2023 11:27 PM IST

During the drive, a civic body team led by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh removed over two dozen encroachments and confiscated the vends from the site

: Taking action against shopkeepers and street vendors encroaching upon the road portion, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive outside the bus stand on Monday late evening and removed a dozen vends.

The joint commissioner and secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised in the city to streamline the movement of traffic. (HT Photo)
The joint commissioner and secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised in the city to streamline the movement of traffic. (HT Photo)

During the drive, a civic body team led by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh removed over two dozen encroachments and confiscated the vends from the site.

Civic body officials said the road outside the bus stand was witnessing massive jams due to the encroachments by shopkeepers and street vendors. Due to the ongoing construction works under the elevated road project, it is important to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the Bus Stand road and surrounding areas.

The joint commissioner and secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised in the city to streamline the movement of traffic.

Singh stated that apart from shopkeepers and street vendors, a few eatery owners had also encroached upon the road portion outside the bus stand. Over two dozen encroachments were removed during the anti-encroachment drive. A few encroachments were also removed from the Jawahar Nagar camp area during the drive.

The civic body officials appealed to the shopkeepers and vendors to stop encroaching upon road portions else strict action will be taken against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out