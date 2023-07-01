MC removes 15 encroachments from Jawahar Nagar Camp area

Taking action against illegal encroachments, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Jawahar Nagar camp area on Saturday. MC teams conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Jawahar Nagar Camp area . (HT PHOTO)

The tehbazaari wing’s staff from all four zones of the MC was involved in the drive and the teams removed over 15 encroachments by street vendors in the area.

The civic body teams also warned the shopkeepers of strict action if they are caught encroaching upon the road portion.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said that regular anti-encroachment drives are being organised in the city to streamline the movement of traffic.

Singh stated that the anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Saturday after the MC had received complaints against encroachments. The movement of traffic in the area was being disturbed due to the encroachments.

The civic body officials further appealed to the shopkeepers and vendors to stop encroaching upon road portions otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Encroachments removed from Doraha in early morning drive

Residents and shopkeepers of Guru Teg Bahadur Road of Doraha woke up with a shock after the Municipal Council, Doraha, initiated a drive against illegal encroachments as early as 6 am on Saturday. The teams of the MC razed illegal sheds and steps constructed outside shops. The teams also seized rehris and generators kept outside the shops.

During the drive the local shopkeepers indulged in a verbal spat with the municipal council officials and they tried to disturb the action, but to no avail. The shopkeepers alleged that the council did not issue any notice to them before the action. The teams have removed at least 70 encroachments.

Executive officer (EO) of the council Narinder Singh stated that the shopkeepers were given notices days before the action. They were asked to remove the encroachments on their own, but to no avail.

The EO added that the council will remove encroachments from Railway road in Doraha in the next phase and notices have been issued to the encroachers.