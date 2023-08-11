Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal slaughtering: MC raids meat shops, issues challans against four on Gill road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The team of civic body officials led by veterinary officer Shubh Arshdeep Singh also issued a warning to the meat shop owners that they should get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse facility of MC in Haibowal dairy complex and stop illegal slaughtering

Continuing stern action against illegal slaughtering, municipal corporation (MC) conducted raids in different meat shops on Gill road in Ludhiana on Friday and issued challans against four meat shop owners involved in illegal slaughtering.

MC officials issuing challan to a meat shop owner on Gill road in Ludhiana on Friday.
The officials stated that a few meat shop owners also showed the receipts of modern slaughterhouse and no action was taken against them. The other shopkeepers were also encouraged to follow the practice and get the meat slaughtered from the modern slaughterhouse only.

Earlier on Wednesday, the civic body teams had also issued challans against 11 meat shop owners involved in illegal slaughtering in BRS Nagar, SBS Nagar and Pakhowal road among other areas.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said regular drives are being conducted to stop illegal slaughtering in the city. Shopkeepers across the city have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse in Haibowal dairy complex (Hambran road). The meat is properly checked by veterinary doctors and certified at the slaughterhouse, which ensures that it is healthy for consumption.

Aggarwal also appealed to the residents to ask for certified meat from the shopkeepers/meat sellers, as this will not only put a stop to illegal slaughtering but will also ensure that the residents consume healthy meat which is certified at the slaughterhouse facility.

