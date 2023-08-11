Chandigarh MC suspends two officials caught for graft

The municipal corporation on Thursday suspended the two officials who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for allegedly seeking bribe for reinstating a sacked employee.

“We have not got anything official communication regarding the development so far. But both have been suspended,” said a Chandigarh MC official. (Getty photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have not got anything official communication regarding the development so far. But both have been suspended,” said an MC official.

CBI on Tuesday had arrested Sandeep Dhankar, health supervisor in the sanitary department, Chandigarh MC, and chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Chander Mohan, and recovered ₹1 lakh from them.

The trap was laid following the complaint of Jatinder, a resident of Ram Darbar, who was recently ousted from the department. Mohan had allegedly sought ₹2.5 lakh for reinstating him. Later, Mohan told Kumar to pay minimum ₹2 lakh as Dhankar had demanded ₹4 lakh to reinstate him. As Kumar did not want to give money, he lodged a complaint with CBI on August 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON