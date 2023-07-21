Municipal corporation (MC) officials conducted a meeting with dairy farmers of Haibowal dairy complex, on Friday, to look into the issue of dumping of cow dung in sewer lines. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal directing the authorities to keep a regular check on violations and take strict actions against the violators.

Ludhiana: MC conducts meeting with dairy farmers, warns strict action against violators. (HT FILE)

Jasdev Singh Sekhon, zonal commissioner zone D, stated that the dairy owners are directed to ensure that cow dung is not dumped in the sewer lines, otherwise challans worth ₹5000 each would be issued against the violators. Civic body has already issued over 50 challans against the violators recently.

The officials stated that MC will also snap the sewer connections or seal the units of adamant violators, if they continue to dump the cow dung in sewer lines and open spaces.

Civic body officials stated that the dairy owners in Haibowal dairy complex are instructed to dump the waste at the four acres land in Balloke sewage treatment plant (STP).

Officials also informed that a 200MT capacity bio-gas plant is operational in Haibowal dairy complex wherein cow dung is used to make biogas. Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is installing another bio-gas plant in the area.The dairy owners are directed to first give the cow dung to the contractor of the bio-gas plant. As the existing bio-gas plant does not have the capacity to consume the entire cow dung which is generated in the area, the remaining cow dung should then be transported to the STP site.

The dairy owners have also been given permission to use the cow dung in their farms or any other site, but they will have to maintain a record regarding the same otherwise action will be taken against them. They have been directed that the cow dung should not be dumped in the sewer lines as this illegal activity adds to the pollution in Buddha Nullah.