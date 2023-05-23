Ludhiana MC ropes in educational, religious institutions to raise awareness on cleanliness

The municipal corporations has roped in educational and religious institutions to raise awareness about sanitation under the “Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign. Awareness programmes are being organised at these institutions to raise awareness about the campaign.

The civic body has also set up 19 RRR (reduce, reuse and recycle) centres across the city. (HT Photo)

Nodal officers of the campaign, MC health officer Vipal Malhotra and corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota said that the civic body is organising ward level awareness drives at public and religious places across the city.

Awareness programmes have recently been organised at SDP College for Women, Mini Rose Garden, Gurdwara Guru Arjun Dev in ward number 41 and Shiv Shakti Mandir in Kidwai Nagar, among other places.

The civic body has also set up 19 RRR (reduce, reuse and recycle) centres. Residents can donate used cloths, toys and other items at these stores, which will be refurbished by the MC and further donated to NGOs and those in need. This will help the residents manage waste items, alongside helping the needy.

On Saturday, local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had inaugurated one of the RRR centres on Jaimal Singh road in Janta Nagar. He had urged the residents to step forward and donate used items at the centres.

The campaign will continue till June 5, which is observed as World Environment Day. The RRR centres remain operational from 7 am to 2 pm.

MC community facilitator Anju Bala said that an exhibition of donated items was organised at the RRR centre near Cheema Chowk and the items were donated to the needy as per their requirements.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the campaign has been launched on the directions of Union and state governments. Information regarding the location of these RRR centres is available on the civic body’s website and social media pages.

Aggarwal urged the residents to step forward and donate their old and used items as they can help those in need. She added that this will also help in reducing the waste generation in the city and help the authorities in managing solid waste.

Talking about waste management, she appealed to the residents to stop using banned plastic carry bags and other single use plastics.