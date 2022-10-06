Murder of Punjabi-origin family in US: CM Mann seeks MEA intervention for probe

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought the intervention of Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar for impressing upon the national government of United States of America to conduct thorough probe into the murder of a Punjabi family in California.

In a statement, the chief minister said that it is unfortunate that a Punjabi family hailing from Harsi village of Hoshiarpur district in the state has been murdered in California. He said that as per reports, the family was kidnapped and was brutally murdered later on.

Mann said that this is a highly condemnable incident, which has shocked everyone, especially the Punjabis living across the globe. He said that this brutal murder has raised questions on security of the Punjabis even in advanced nations like US.

The chief minister said that it is need of hour to instil sense of security amongst the Punjabis living abroad. He said that the Government of India must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in US with their counterpart in America. Bhagwant Mann said that top most priority must be accorded to this for ensuring safety of the Punjabis living there.

