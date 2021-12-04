Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Murder on PU campus: Month on, Chandigarh Police fail to make headway
chandigarh news

Murder on PU campus: Month on, Chandigarh Police fail to make headway

It’s been a month since a PU professor’s wife was found murdered at their house on the campus, but the Chandigarh Police have failed to make any breakthrough
Chandigarh Police are still awaiting the forensic report, according to officials investigating the murder on PU campus. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

It’s been a month since a Panjab University professor’s wife was found murdered at their official residence on the campus in Sector 14 on November 4, but the Chandigarh Police have failed to make any breakthrough. In fact, they are still awaiting the forensic report, according to the investigating officials.

Prof BB Goyal, who teaches at University Business School, had told police that he found the body of his wife, Seema Goyal, 60, on waking up in the morning. While she had slept in a room on the ground floor, he had reportedly slept in another room upstairs. By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to hospital.

Prof Goyal had claimed that Seema’s hands and legs were tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside. According to the preliminary postmortem report, she had strangulation marks on the neck and some injuries on the head.

“The crime scene was already contaminated when police reached the spot, as the body had been removed. Preserving the crime scene is very important, as it can give vital clues,” said a senior police official privy to the investigations.

RELATED STORIES

The official, who did not wish to be named, added that the forensic report will help shed more light on the crime, “but we have not received it yet, as it takes time”.

Meanwhile, Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh, refused to share any details, stating that the investigations were still underway.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the parts of two mesh doors in the house – one in the bedroom and the other in the kitchen – were removed from inside or outside. Even though police have so far ruled out forced entry, a senior official said the condition of the mesh doors suggests attempt to enter by opening the door bolts. This would become clear only once forensic report becomes available.

The victim’s mobile phone is also untraceable, and as per the mobile tower locations, it did not leave the campus.

Clueless in shooting case too

Not just the PU murder case, police have failed to get any clue about the robbery suspect who had fired at a home guard chasing him in the Industrial Area on November 23.

The suspect had committed a robbery at the mango orchards in Sector 28 on November 17.

The injured home guard, Prakash Singh Negi, 40, had sustained a bullet injury in the stomach. He was discharged from hospital on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP