Murder on PU campus: Month on, Chandigarh Police fail to make headway

It’s been a month since a Panjab University professor’s wife was found murdered at their official residence on the campus in Sector 14 on November 4, but the Chandigarh Police have failed to make any breakthrough. In fact, they are still awaiting the forensic report, according to the investigating officials.

Prof BB Goyal, who teaches at University Business School, had told police that he found the body of his wife, Seema Goyal, 60, on waking up in the morning. While she had slept in a room on the ground floor, he had reportedly slept in another room upstairs. By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to hospital.

Prof Goyal had claimed that Seema’s hands and legs were tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside. According to the preliminary postmortem report, she had strangulation marks on the neck and some injuries on the head.

“The crime scene was already contaminated when police reached the spot, as the body had been removed. Preserving the crime scene is very important, as it can give vital clues,” said a senior police official privy to the investigations.

The official, who did not wish to be named, added that the forensic report will help shed more light on the crime, “but we have not received it yet, as it takes time”.

Meanwhile, Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh, refused to share any details, stating that the investigations were still underway.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the parts of two mesh doors in the house – one in the bedroom and the other in the kitchen – were removed from inside or outside. Even though police have so far ruled out forced entry, a senior official said the condition of the mesh doors suggests attempt to enter by opening the door bolts. This would become clear only once forensic report becomes available.

The victim’s mobile phone is also untraceable, and as per the mobile tower locations, it did not leave the campus.

Clueless in shooting case too

Not just the PU murder case, police have failed to get any clue about the robbery suspect who had fired at a home guard chasing him in the Industrial Area on November 23.

The suspect had committed a robbery at the mango orchards in Sector 28 on November 17.

The injured home guard, Prakash Singh Negi, 40, had sustained a bullet injury in the stomach. He was discharged from hospital on Friday.