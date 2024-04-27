My govt moving on mantra of respect for all: Sukhu

The state government is moving forward with the mantra of respect for all. The government is working day and night to ensure that the state develops, youth get employment, children have a better future, women become self-reliant and farmers and labourers become economically empowered,” said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government had equal status to sons by amending the Land Ceiling Act. (HT File)

Sukhu said his government had equal status to sons by amending the Land Ceiling Act.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“To solve the revenue-related problems of the common man, rules have been changed and revenue lok adalats are being organised,” he said, adding lakhs of pending revenue cases have been settled through these courts and huge relief has been provided to the people.

The CM said in just one and a half years, the state government has fulfilled five out of 10 major election guarantees. He said the people have elected the present state government for five years and we are committed to fulfilling all our promises. He said public trust is the strength of the present state government.

Sukhu said the BJP has disrespected the power of the vote by using money power. He said six MLAs of the Congress party sold themselves under the influence of money power and betrayed the public. Their selfishness has put the unnecessary burden of six by-elections on the people of the state. He said betrayal of the public cannot be tolerated and now the time has come to defeat money power with people power.

Sukhu said the state government is making every effort to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and his government has resolved to make the state the most prosperous state in the country by 2032.