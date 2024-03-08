My resignation was on personal grounds, hasn’t been accepted: Purohit

Putting an end to the speculations, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said the ground for his resignation was purely personal, however, he has been asked to stay on and continue. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit (HT photo)

Purohit on February 3 last month had tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu citing personal reasons. “Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige,” Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

His resignation came days after the Chandigarh mayoral polls in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised allegations of rigging and moved the Supreme Court.

Purohit, who was addressing the media here today said, “I miss my family and they miss me.”

Purohit stated that since his resignation has not been accepted, he will be staying here only. “I wanted to go back to Nagpur to my family. Recently, my wife came from Nagpur but left after only ten days. My family, they are missing me there... I am also international vice president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and I started the Nagpur centre in 1984,” the governor added.

Purohit was appointed as Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator in August 2021. Earlier, he had also served as the governor of Assam from 2016 to 2017 and the governor of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021. Purohit had also been a three-time Lok Sabha member from Nagpur in 1984, 1989 and 1996.

Asked about his address to the Punjab Assembly on the opening day of its budget session on March 1, when it was disrupted by the opposition Congress legislators who raised the issues of the protesting farmers, the governor said, “I am of the view that time of the House should be properly utilised. I had told them (Congress members) that they listen to my address first and then they may speak and have a healthy debate (on the governor’s address).”