Minor siblings die under mysterious circumstances in Kurukshetra

Two minor siblings died under mysterious circumstances in Indbari village of Kurukshetra district. According to the family members of the deceased, Tamanna (11) and her brother Abhishek (8), the kids went to their room after having dinner but their health deteriorated around 2pm and they were taken to the LNJP Government Hospital in Kurukshetra. They died during treatment. The police officials associated with the investigation said preliminary investigation suggests it was a case of food poisoning but the actual cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report.

Mahinder Singh, in-charge of Jyotisar police post, said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem and investigation has been started from different angles as per the statement of family members.

