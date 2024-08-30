 Nadda assures ample supply of fertilisers to Punjab for Rabi season - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nadda assures ample supply of fertilisers to Punjab for Rabi season

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 31, 2024 06:38 AM IST

KAP Sinha, Punjab special chief secretary of agriculture and rural development department, met Union minister JP Nadda in New Delhi and informed the central minister that the state is expecting to sow wheat on approximately 35 lakh hectares which would require around 5.50 lakh metric tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate fertiliser.

Union chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda on Friday assured that adequate quantity of fertilisers would be supplied to Punjab in the next two months for the upcoming Rabi season as per the state’s demand.

Union chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda (HT File)
Union chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda (HT File)

KAP Sinha, state special chief secretary of agriculture and rural development department, met Nadda in New Delhi and apprised him about the inadequate supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), an essential chemical, from the Centre allocated for this month.

Sinha informed the central minister that the state is expecting to sow wheat on approximately 35 lakh hectares which would require around 5.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser.

“The meeting remained fruitful. We have received an assurance that Punjab will get adequate quantities of DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers during the advancing Rabi season,” Sinha said.

The central government has allocated 4.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser, 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) and 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of SSP (single superphosphate) fertilisers to Punjab for 2024-25 Rabi season.

Sinha was accompanied by senior officials of agriculture and farmers welfare and Markfed, a state-run cooperative organisation, for the meeting. The state officials also held a meeting with Union secretary, chemicals and fertilisers, Rajat Kumar Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nadda assures ample supply of fertilisers to Punjab for Rabi season
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On