Nadda assures ample supply of fertilisers to Punjab for Rabi season

Union chemicals and fertilisers minister JP Nadda on Friday assured that adequate quantity of fertilisers would be supplied to Punjab in the next two months for the upcoming Rabi season as per the state's demand.

KAP Sinha, state special chief secretary of agriculture and rural development department, met Nadda in New Delhi and apprised him about the inadequate supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), an essential chemical, from the Centre allocated for this month.

Sinha informed the central minister that the state is expecting to sow wheat on approximately 35 lakh hectares which would require around 5.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser.

“The meeting remained fruitful. We have received an assurance that Punjab will get adequate quantities of DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers during the advancing Rabi season,” Sinha said.

The central government has allocated 4.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser, 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) and 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of SSP (single superphosphate) fertilisers to Punjab for 2024-25 Rabi season.

Sinha was accompanied by senior officials of agriculture and farmers welfare and Markfed, a state-run cooperative organisation, for the meeting. The state officials also held a meeting with Union secretary, chemicals and fertilisers, Rajat Kumar Mishra.