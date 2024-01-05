Nadda to address rallies in Shimla, Solan today

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will address rallies in Solan and Shimla on Friday, officially bowing the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle for the saffron party in Himachal. Nadda will address BJP’s top decision making body, the party’s core group in the evening. BJP national president JP Nadda (HT File)

On the back of recent victories in assembly elections in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP is likely to deliberate on its poll strategy and the candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections. Additionally, the party’s preparation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Nadda will address the meeting of the core group comprising the top leadership, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar, Jai Ram Thakur, state party chief Rajeev Bindal, former party chief Satpal Singh Satti Suresh Kashyap, party in-charge Avinash Rai Khana and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, at the government-run hotel Peterhoff.

Names of Lok Sabha member from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, former health minister Rajiv Sezal and two-time legislator from Pacchad, Reena Kashyap are making rounds for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat. According to reports, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur is the lone contender from his traditional Hamirpur parliamentary segment. From Mandi, the party could either field national Nadda or Jai Ram Thakur. Actress Kangna Ranaut had met Nadda during his recent visit to Kullu, fuelling speculation that she could be in the fray for a ticket.

For the politically sensitive Kangra district, which has 15 assembly segments, the party is contemplating on the names of former minister Rakesh Pathania and general secretary Trilok Kapoor. Former speaker Bipin Singh Parmar and Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami’s name are doing rounds.

In 2022 assembly elections, the Congress had dislodged the BJP from power in Himachal with the difference iof a mere 37,974 votes. Congress bagged 40 seats with a vote share of 43.9% (18,52,504 votes) and the BJP, with a vote share of 43% (18,14,530 votes), managed to win 25 seats. The difference in vote , at 0.9%, was lowest since 1951.

