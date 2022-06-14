Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naib tehsildar among 7 booked for fraud in Haryana’s Panipat

As per the information, complainant Anoop Singh of Mehmoodpur village in Panipat had filed a complaint in the office of the home minister accusing naib tehsildar Gulab Singh, a branch manager of urban co-operative bank in Panipat, and five others of fraud
Following the intervention of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, Panipat police have booked a naib tehsildar, a bank official, and five others for allegedly selling around 5.3 acres of agricultural land of a farmer on fake documents.
Published on Jun 14, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Following the intervention of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, Panipat police have booked a naib tehsildar, a bank official, and five others for allegedly selling around 5.3 acres of agricultural land of a farmer on fake documents.

As per the information, complainant Anoop Singh of Mehmoodpur village in Panipat had filed a complaint in the office of the home minister accusing naib tehsildar Gulab Singh, now posted at Bahin tehsil in Palwal, a branch manager of urban co-operative bank in Panipat, Anil Kumar, besides Sunil, Sandeep, Vijay and Suresh, all from Panipat.

He has accused them of selling 43 kanal of agricultural land of a man after preparing fake documents in lieu of providing him a loan of 10 lakh in 2021.

As per the FIR, Anoop alleged that in May, 2021, he needed a loan of 10 lakh and he came contact with a loan agent Anil Kumar, who promised to help in providing the loan from a bank and Anil took his documents, signatures on a blank paper and a cheque.

Later, the accused, with the help of others, executed a power of attorney and sold his 43 kanal agricultural land to Sunil and Sandeep, he added.

The accused even made fake transactions of around 1.35 crore in his bank account.

He alleged that the naib tehsildar, numberdar, and other bank officials were also involved in this nexus and helped them in creating the fake documents.

Soon after he filed the complaint with the home minister, it was forwarded to the Panipat SP office and the home minister issued directions of a fair investigation.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that an FIR has been registered against them under different sections, including 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 B of the IPC at Sadar police station. The investigation is already going on to verify the allegations, he added.

