Nalin Acharya is Chandigarh Press Club president

Nalin Acharya of Him Prabha has been elected the president of the Chandigarh Press Club for the 2023-24 session. His panel has won five posts while the rivals, Rawat panel, won four seats out of the total nine posts. The new office-bearers of Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Acharya secured 307 votes, defeating Barinder S Rawat of Dainik Jagran by 33 votes. Seven votes were declared invalid.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Rawat lost the president’s post, his group was able to secure the positions of senior vice-president, secretary general, joint secretary 1 and treasurer. Ramesh Handa of Punjab Kesari clinched the senior vice-president’s post, defeating his rival Jai Singh Chibber by 38 votes.

For secretary general’s position, Umesh Sharma of News 18 got 298 votes against Jagtar Singh Bhullar of ABC Punjabi News who secured 280 votes. The winning margin was just 18 votes.

Winning margins remained razor thin for the two posts of vice-president which were both secured by the Nalin Acharya panel. Amanpreet Kaur of Tv9 Bharatvarsh defeated independent journalist Arshdeep Arshi by just nine votes for the post of vice-president 1. Deepender Thakur of Punjab Kesari beat Karnail S Rana of Jag Bani for the post of vice president 2 by just two votes.

From the Nalin Acharya Group, Ajay Jalandhari of Swadesh News was elected as secretary by 57 votes. Ankush Mahajan of News Nation was elected as joint secretary 2 by 36 votes. From the Rawat group, Amarpreet Singh of Punjabi Tribune was elected joint secretary 1 by 10 votes. Dushyant S Pundir of The Tribune was elected treasurer by 11 votes.

Established in 1980, the Chandigarh Press Club has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss. A total 588 votes were polled on Sunday, 40 more than last year.

Punjab CEO visits Chandigarh Press Club

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, visited the Chandigarh Press Club and lauded the club for conducting a thorough democratic process for the election of its office-bearers. He emphasised the pivotal role of the press in ensuring transparent, free, and fair elections. He called upon the members of the press to act as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission during the upcoming elections