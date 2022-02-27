Naraingarh Sugar Mills scam: ₹2 crore, two cars recovered by Haryana Police
In connection with the multi-crore scam at Naraingarh Sugar Mills, Ambala police have so far recovered over ₹2 crore and two cars from the procession of three accused arrested, officials said on Saturday.
Rahul Anand, who was controlling mill’s day-to-day affairs at Banoudi village through some directors, was arrested on January 4. On February 18, the economic offences wing (EOW) of the police had also arrested Chandigarh’s Subrat Khanna and Sangrur’s Arun Garg for allegedly conspiring with Anand in the fraud.
EOW in-charge Vinod Rana, who is one of the investigating officers in the case, said the fraud amounts to ₹123.81 crore, including bank interest of the default period.
General manager of Ambala Central Co-operative Bank had sought legal action against the managing director, directors and other officials of the mill, after which an FIR was registered under sections 120B, 406, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC on December 21 last year.
The complainant had stated that a loan amount of ₹34.1 crore was disbursed for the crushing season 2014-15, ₹11.11 crore for 2015-16 and ₹60 crore for the crushing season 2018-19 to the mill for timely clearance of dues.
“The said payment was to be made by Naraingarh Sugar Mill as per terms of the agreement, but Rahul Anand, in connivance with directors and other officials of the mills, had siphoned off the money of mill. It has come to the notice from an audit that Anand sold the molasses illegally besides creating fake debtors without supplying sugar,” the FIR mentioned.
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The recoveries amounting to ₹2 crore include most of the amount from various traders and private firms dealing in sugar. A BMW car and Ford Endeavour have also been taken into police custody from Anand.”
