Narco module run by Canada-based smuggler busted in Amritsar, three arrested

The Punjab Police on Monday busted an international narco-smuggling module, operated by Canada-based drug smuggler Sonu, with the arrest of his three operatives and recovery of 2.5kg heroin and ₹42 lakh cash. The recovery from the accused arrested from Tarn Taran on Monday. (HT File)

Those arrested were identified as Ajaypal Singh alias Ajay, a resident of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Bhagatanwala in Amritsar, and Milap Singh, a resident of Alipur in Tarn Taran. Police teams have also seized their black Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB02CY6917) and white Toyota Fortuner car (HR26DY5140), which was allegedly used in smuggling operations.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said teams of the counter-intelligence, Amritsar, had received a tip-off that two associates of Canada-based smuggler Sonu had recently retrieved consignments of heroin, and were headed to Link Road. Acting swiftly, the police teams conducted a raid and arrested the duo -- Ajaypal and Hardeep -- after recovering the heroin.

The DGP said that on the duo’s revelation that they had handed over the drug money to another associate identified as Milap Singh, a team of CI Amritsar, arrested him from Amritsar-Bathinda Highway near village Alipur and recovered ₹42 lakh drug money and currency counting machine from him. The Toyota Fortuner was seized from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were part of a well-organised network receiving heroin consignments from their handler and supplying them to local parties, with payments being routed through Hawala channels. The DGP said more arrests are likely in the coming days.

A case under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.