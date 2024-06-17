 Narco-terrorist network busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Narco-terrorist network busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Kupwara
Jun 17, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Poliec and Indian Army team recvored “substantial” quantity of heroin, explosives and weapons in Karnah area of Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir

Kupwara Police and Indian Army busted a narco-terrorist network in the frontier district of Kupwara, apprehending three persons and recovering a “substantial” quantity of heroin, explosives and weapons in Karnah area of Kupwara.

Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Army had launched a joint operation to bust the network.R (HT File)
Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Army had launched a joint operation to bust the network.R (HT File)

Sharing details, SSP Kupwara Shobhit Saxena said, “A joint trap laid by the police and army led to the arrests of Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh and Tariq Ahmad Malik, who were found in possession of approximately 500 gm heroin.”

Further investigation led to the arrest of Parvez Ahmed Pathan, a resident of Sadhpura. “He was found in possession of three pistols, 76 rounds, six magazines and approximately 5 kg of suspected explosives,” Saxena further added.

An FIR has been registered at Kupwara police station and further investigation is underway.

“Terrorism and narcotics are interconnected and complement each other. Terrorist organisations use narcotics trafficking as a significant source of funding to carry out their criminal plans. Narco-terrorism is a huge threat to peace in the UT and in perpetuating instability,” said Saxena, adding, “Narcotics-influenced youths are more susceptible to being radicalised and recruited by terrorist organisations.”

Saxena also stressed the police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against narco-terrorism.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Narco-terrorist network busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
Monday, June 17, 2024
