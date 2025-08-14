Narcotics-arms smugglers’ network busted, 5 held in Jalandhar

Five persons were arrested for allegedly running a narcotics and arms smuggling network in Jalandhar, the police said on Wednesday. Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said 1.50 kg heroin and seven .32-bore pistols were recovered from their possession. Seven pistols, 1.5-kg heroin seized, say police (@DGPPunjabPolice X)

Yadav termed it a major breakthrough. He added that the arrests had dealt a major blow to drug-arms smugglers in the region, preventing further distribution of narcotics and curbing illegal arms circulation. Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar, Major Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gagandeep Singh, all residents of Jalandhar.

“All the accused are habitual and wanted criminals. Both Vijay and Major were arrested on July 21 following the names of their accused cropped up during their interrogation,” Randhawa said.

She added that Gurpreet Singh has been facing five criminal cases, while one each case was registered against Gagandeep and Kulwinder. “All accused are currently in police remand, and further interrogation is underway to uncover their entire criminal network,” she said.