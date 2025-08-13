Narrow escape for Ferozepur farmers drifting towards Pakistan

Ferozepur Swift action by fellow villagers saved around 50 border farmers from drifting into Pakistan after a sudden surge in Sutlej cut off their return from the fields across the river. According to reports, the farmers from Ghazniwala village in Mamdot town, about 24 km from Ferozepur, who own agricultural land across Sutlej, were at their fields when the water suddenly surged. The villagers adrift a boat while crossing Sutlej in Ferozepur district,

“We travel to our fields by boat in the morning and return in the evening, using a rope tied across both riverbanks for safety. Our fields are a short distance away from a section of the river that flows into Pakistan. While returning in a boat, the sudden increase in water flow caused the farmers to lose grip of the safety rope, leaving them in grave danger of being carried away by the strong current into Pakistan. Local youths quickly intervened, and managed to rescue all the farmers,” said Jagir Singh (67) of border village Dona Telu Malan.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) Deepshikha Sharma visited flood-prone villages along the river to review the situation and assess the strength of embankments.

“Villagers have been sensitised and advised to avoid crossing the river unnecessarily and not to overload the boat in case they have to cross the river,” the DC said.