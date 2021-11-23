Narrow lanes and dirty stains in Chandigarh’s ward 15

Lack of cleanliness and dilapidated parks are among the key issues being faced by the residents of ward number 15 of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC).

The ward comprises the rehabilitation colony, Dhanas, and Sarangpur. Sarangpur will participate in the election for the first time after becoming a part of Chandigarh MC in 2018.

In both localities, residents said that nothing much has improved over the years. Being a part of Chandigarh, residents here expect the same facility as in other parts of the city.

In rehabilitation colony, Dhanas, the most common view is dilapidated parks and dirty streets. The locality has many parks but most of them are in a poor state and are now being used to park vehicles.

Narrow streets and clogged sewers are another common problem here, especially during monsoon. Residents also demand clean drinking water, while stating that the supply from tubewells is visibly dirty. They also say that the water pressure is low due to which those living on upper floors face hassles.

Jatinder Kumar, 32, a resident of rehabilitation colony, said, “I have been here for the last seven years and the dirty surroundings are irksome. We also want 24X7 water supply.”

“Parks are in a poor condition and there is no space for recreational activities for children. With no parking space, people usually park their vehicles in parks. There are no speed breakers on main streets of the locality which puts children in danger,” said Monu, 37, a resident of rehabilitation colony.

The situation is equally bad in Sarangpur. Residents say that becoming a part of Chandigarh MC has not been helped them much over the last two years. They say that garbage collection vehicles do not enter the narrow lanes and residents have to themselves carry the garbage to the collection vehicles parked on main roads. Residents here also complained about inadequate parking spaces.

Lakhmir Singh, 66, a retired army subedar, who resides in Sarangpur, said, “Water is supplied only in mornings and evenings, there should be supply the afternoon as well. The streets are not clean and the blocked sewer lines also affect the cleanliness of the area.”

Youngsters in Sarangpur say the sports stadium in the village is of no use to them as they are asked to get registration cards to enter the ground.

Gurwinder Singh, 30, a farmer of Sarangpur, said, “Residents are asked to get registration cards to enter the sports stadium. It should be open for locals. Our civic issues should be resolved.”

Know your ward:

Localities: Sarangpur and Rehabilitation Colony, Dhanas.

General ward

Voter: 25,000 (Approx.)

Key issues:

Poor sanitation and lack of parking space

Dilapidated parks and streets

Foul smelling water and choked sewers.

Local voices:

I have been here for the last seven years and we face a number of civic problems here. The surroundings are dirty and water supply should be made 24x7. ---- Jatinder Kumar, 32, resident, rehabilitation colony, Dhanas.

There is no cleanliness in our locality and parks are in a poor state. The condition is extremely poor. ----- Geeta, 40, homemaker, rehabilitation colony Dhanas.

There are no regular cleanliness of streets and residents also have to face problems of sewerage blockage. ----Lakhmir Singh, 60, retired army subedar in Sarangpur.

The residents are asked to get registration cards to enter into the sports stadium. It should be open for locals. ----- Gurwinder Singh, 30, local farmer in Sarangpur.