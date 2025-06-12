Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Paralympian Rakesh Kumar appointed as brand ambassador in Reasi district

Reasi district administration on Wednesday appointed Paralympian para-archer Rakesh Kumar as brand ambassador for Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Paralympian para archer and Arjuna awardee Rakesh Kumar. (File)

Reasi deputy commissioner Nidhi Malik designated Paralympian para archer and Arjuna awardee Rakesh Kumar as the brand ambassador for the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan from Reasi district, said an official spokesperson.

This initiative aims to harness the inspirational journey of Rakesh Kumar — an international athlete who hails from Reasi— and has brought immense pride to the nation through his achievements despite physical challenges, the spokesperson said, adding that his appointment is expected to encourage youth to pursue sports and healthy lifestyles while staying away from substance abuse, he said.

After a spinal injury in 2010 confined Kumar to a wheelchair, he took up archery in 2017 and rapidly rose through the ranks. He won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2023 World Para Archery Championships, and represented India at the Tokyo Paralympics. In 2024, he made history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics—J&K’s first-ever Olympic medal. For his achievements, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2025.

Nidhi Malik emphasised the importance of role models in shaping young minds and stated that Rakesh Kumar’s life is a powerful message of resilience, discipline, and determination.

She further noted that the district administration, in collaboration with the Reasi social welfare department, headed by DSWO Sachin Sharma, is committed to intensifying awareness campaigns, community engagement, and outreach programs as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign). The 26-day-long campaign, which began on June 1, will continue until June 26, covering various parts of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Kumar expressed his gratitude for the honour and pledged his full support to the cause.