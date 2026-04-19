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Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan: 63 peddlers nabbed in first 5 days of crackdown, says Sinha

LG had launched 100-day “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” on April 11, to tackle the growing drug menace, and has been holding foot marches to spread awareness

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Police arrested 63 drug peddlers and registered more than 45 cases in just first five days —April 11 to 15—of the intensified crackdown against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir, said lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

LG had launched 100-day “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” on April 11, to tackle the growing drug menace, and has been holding foot marches to spread awareness.

Sinha, addressing a gathering before such a foot march in Rajouri, said, “From April 11, J&K Police has launched a relentless crackdown in Jammu Division. More than 45 FIRs were filed, 63 smugglers nabbed and massive drug hauls seized between the April 11 and 15. Regular checks are now covering schools, pharmacies, drug agencies and this drive will continue relentlessly.”

Sinha said that border district Rajouri was sensitive and prone to cross-border drug smuggling but his administration was determined to crush these challenges, dismantle the drug trade and liberate society from addiction.

Asserting that some battles brew unseen for years, he said countless families from Jammu and Kashmir have fought addiction within their walls and many have lost loved ones to it. “On April 11, from the hallowed grounds of Jammu’s MA Stadium, we sounded the clarion call to total war by launching a resolute 100-day crusade against drug addiction. I believe addiction is no mere personal failing but a gaping wound in our society’s fabric. Our terrorist neighbour deploys it as an insidious weapon, nurturing terror through drug smuggling and eroding our nation’s strength from within,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan: 63 peddlers nabbed in first 5 days of crackdown, says Sinha
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan: 63 peddlers nabbed in first 5 days of crackdown, says Sinha
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