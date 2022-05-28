National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%.
The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. It is useful for chalking out new educational policies.
In Class 5, Ludhiana ranked 10th in the state with 61.3%. Barnala again bagged the first position, followed by Ferozepur with 68%.
Class 8 students managed to secure the 12th position for Ludhiana with 52.9%. Bathinda topped with 59.1% against the state average of 53.8%.
Meanwhile, Class 10 students from Ludhiana came 14th with 49.5%, while Barnala students once again bagged the top spot with 57.1%. Class-10 students in the state secured an average of 50.6%.
Ludhiana district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, said, “It is a matter of pride for the state education department. The teachers’ fraternity, senior officials and students deserve to celebrate the moment. We have once again proved that we have the best education system in the country.”
43% participation recorded from rural areas
From Ludhiana, a total of 4,066 students and 840 teachers from 251 schools, including government, government aided, central government and private schools, participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year.
Out of total participants from the district, 50.3% were boys and 49.7% were girls and 57% participation was recorded from urban and 43% from rural areas.
The maximum participants were from government schools with 33%, followed by 30% from private and 28% from government-aided schools. Just 9% of the participants were from central government schools.
As many as 52.7% students were from the general category, 34.3% from Scheduled Caste, 12.9% from other backward classes and 0.1% from Scheduled Tribe category.
Survey findings
As per NAS findings, 30% students in Ludhiana do not have internet connectivity at home and 11% students don’t have access to digital devices at school.
Also, 65% teachers claimed to be overloaded with work and 6% of them stated that there are inadequate toilet and drinking water facility.
-
Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state. He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same. Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
-
Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab's first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
-
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme for government employees by almost four times. An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
-
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village. The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon.
-
Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25. Son of the victim, Harmeet Singh Mani hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics