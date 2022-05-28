National Achievement Survey: Pandemic toughest for Class 8 students: Report

Class 8 students were the worst affected during the coronavirus pandemic, while Class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging digital devices, a National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) report on hardships faced by students has revealed.

As per the report, released by the Union ministry of education on May 26, as many as 85% Class 8 students had trouble keeping up with online classes as they had no digital device at home, while 98% experienced anxiety and fear during the pandemic.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 20% Class 10 students had trouble arranging digital devices, while 42% students experienced anxiety. Similarly, 30% Class 5 students faced technical difficulties, while 42% were emotionally overwhelmed. As per the survey, 21% Class 3 students did not have access to devices, while 32% experienced anxiety.

Asked about the findings of the survey, UT education secretary Purva Garg said, “We will examine why Class 8 students had more trouble coping in the pandemic as compared to other classes in depth.However, right now it is too early to come to a conclusion.”

The Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had also conducted inspections in some schools after the second wave of the pandemic to assess how much Covid had impacted students. Chairperson Harjinder Kaur said, “The percentage of Class 8 students affected seems to high. While some students did face technical and emotional issues during the pandemic, the number was lower than 98%.”

“We will go over our research again, and also discuss the results with education officers,”she added.

Chandigarh fares better than other UTs

In all four classes surveyed, 54% Chandigarh-based students felt anxious, the lowest among all Union territories. Daman and Diu was the worst performer with 61% feeling anxious.

In Chandigarh, 39% students said they did not have digital devices at home during the pandemic. It tied on the second position with Lakshadweep for the parameter. Andaman and Nicobar Islands ranked first among the UTs with 35% students claiming they did have a digital device at home. Jammu and Kashmir was the worst performer on this front with 48% students unable to arrange a digital device.

As many as 5,726 students from 106 Chandigarh schools, including seven central, 52 government, seven government-aided and 40 private institutes, had taken the NAS exam held in November 2021.

At a glance

Class Issue

No digital device Anxiety

Class 3 21% 23%

Class 5 38% 31%

Class 8 85% 98%

Class 10 20% 42%