Gurdwara land ownership row: SC panel asks Bathinda admn to submit action-taken report

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the Bathinda district administration following a complaint of alleged attack on members of the Ramdasia community at Talwandi Sabo to take possession of a shrine.

In a complaint to the commission, the vice-president of Gurdwara Bunga Nanaksar, a shrine of the Ramdasia community, alleged that over 60 armed men entered the gurudwara on Tuesday for its forcible possession.

The commission chairman, Vijay Sampla, has asked the Bathinda administration to submit an action-taken report till May 31.

In his complaint, the vice-president of the gurdwara, Jasvir Singh Mehraj, said the shrine was established in 1946 by Sant Sadhu Ram Tibbe Wale. The complainant alleged that the sentiments and faith of Ravidasia community is attached to the gurdwara. However, with an intention to forcibly taking its possession, over 60 armed members of the SGPC entered the shrine and started beating up gurdwara sevadars.

Due to this, many members of the gurdwara suffered injuries and are admitted to hospital, he alleged.

The commission asked the Faridkot divisional commissioner, inspectors general of police (Bathinda region), deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report till May 31 through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

Sampla cautioned the officials that if action-taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then commission may exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

