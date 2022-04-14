Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Fire Service Week kicks off with road show in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

National Fire Service Week kicks off with road show in Ludhiana

The road show for National Fire Service Week moved through the railway station road, mall road, Ferozepur road before concluding at the Ludhiana MC Zone D office
National Fire Service Week kicked off with a road show in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
National Fire Service Week kicked off with a road show in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Looking to raise awareness among masses regarding fire safety, the fire brigade commenced the celebrations for the National Fire Service Week by paying tributes to firefighters who lost their lives in line of duty across the country in the past and organising a road show in the city on Thursday.

The road show moved through the railway station road, mall road, Ferozepur road before concluding at the municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, additional divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, sub-fire officers (SFO) Maninder Singh and Atish Rai among others participated in the road show.

Speaking on the occasion, SFO Singh said the theme for the year is ‘Learn fire safety, increase productivity’, adding that the fire department will encourage building owners to make proper fire safety arrangements.

Celebrations were kept low-key last year given Covid-related restrictions, but the department has decided to return to a full schedule of awareness activities for the entire week of April 14-20 this year.

The department has scheduled mock drills, fire safety training at different organisations and schools including Vardhman mills, DPS school, MBD mall among others areas in the coming week to spread awareness about fire safety.

A cycle rally will also be organised on April 17 with a message for the public to stay fit and keep themselves safe by installing fire safety equipment in their respective units. The rally will start at 7am from the fire brigade headquarters at the railway station road.

Three-day basketball tournament to begin today

Ludhiana

A three days Basketball Federation of India (BFI)-Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, will commence on Friday. Ludhiana was chosen, from among other 20 cities, chosen by BFI to host the 3X3 format tournament. Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said a total of 76 teams from across the state would participate in the tournament. The men’s category of the tournament will see the participation of 16 teams, while 15 will compete in the women’s category. A total of 31 and 14 teams respectively will also vie for the Under-18 men’s and women’s title at the competition.25 technical personnel from various centres across the country,including Ludhiana sports department’s Saloni, will conduct the matches.PBA coordinators for tournament matches will include Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh , Richu Sharma, Narinder Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Brij Goyal

2 new Covid cases in district, active count 11

Ludhiana

Two new Covid infections surfaced in the district in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. With this, the count of active cases has gone up to 11. While 10 patients are under home isolation, one is admitted at a private hospital. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,09,802 Covid cases and 2,279 deaths.

Two mobiles recovered from 2 jail inmates

Ludhiana

Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on Wednesday. The inmates were identified as Ankush Sharma and Bunny Chopra. Assistant sub-inspector Patamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant to know how they managed to get mobiles inside. A case has been registered under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Stating that the people are sceptical about the circumstances under which the accused got bail, Raut said that it is clear that “the people of a certain ideology are in the judiciary.” (HT PHOTO)

    Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.

  • A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Five months after marriage, couple dies by suicide

    PUNE A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. The couple has been identified as Akshay Ambilwade (25) and his wife Ashwini Jagtap (25), both residents of Dange chowk in Pimpri. The couple completed their matriculation (Class 10) exam from Khinsavara Patil school. The duo later started working at a jewellery shop. On the pretext of taking bath, he died by suicide inside the bathroom.

  • **EDS: FILE PHOTO** Mumbai: In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, Social activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid attend a press conference, in Mumbai. Khalid was denied bail in a case relating to the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence by the Karkardooma Court, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI03_24_2022_000081B) (PTI)

    Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations

    Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.

  • Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi

    Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi

    Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.

  • Sharad Pawar said that that those who try to foment communal trouble will face stern action by the state government. (PTI)

    India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar

    Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out