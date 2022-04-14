National Fire Service Week kicks off with road show in Ludhiana
Looking to raise awareness among masses regarding fire safety, the fire brigade commenced the celebrations for the National Fire Service Week by paying tributes to firefighters who lost their lives in line of duty across the country in the past and organising a road show in the city on Thursday.
The road show moved through the railway station road, mall road, Ferozepur road before concluding at the municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, additional divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, sub-fire officers (SFO) Maninder Singh and Atish Rai among others participated in the road show.
Speaking on the occasion, SFO Singh said the theme for the year is ‘Learn fire safety, increase productivity’, adding that the fire department will encourage building owners to make proper fire safety arrangements.
Celebrations were kept low-key last year given Covid-related restrictions, but the department has decided to return to a full schedule of awareness activities for the entire week of April 14-20 this year.
The department has scheduled mock drills, fire safety training at different organisations and schools including Vardhman mills, DPS school, MBD mall among others areas in the coming week to spread awareness about fire safety.
A cycle rally will also be organised on April 17 with a message for the public to stay fit and keep themselves safe by installing fire safety equipment in their respective units. The rally will start at 7am from the fire brigade headquarters at the railway station road.
Three-day basketball tournament to begin today
A three days Basketball Federation of India (BFI)-Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, will commence on Friday. Ludhiana was chosen, from among other 20 cities, chosen by BFI to host the 3X3 format tournament. Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said a total of 76 teams from across the state would participate in the tournament. The men’s category of the tournament will see the participation of 16 teams, while 15 will compete in the women’s category. A total of 31 and 14 teams respectively will also vie for the Under-18 men’s and women’s title at the competition.25 technical personnel from various centres across the country,including Ludhiana sports department’s Saloni, will conduct the matches.PBA coordinators for tournament matches will include Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh , Richu Sharma, Narinder Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Brij Goyal
2 new Covid cases in district, active count 11
Two new Covid infections surfaced in the district in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. With this, the count of active cases has gone up to 11. While 10 patients are under home isolation, one is admitted at a private hospital. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,09,802 Covid cases and 2,279 deaths.
Two mobiles recovered from 2 jail inmates
Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on Wednesday. The inmates were identified as Ankush Sharma and Bunny Chopra. Assistant sub-inspector Patamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant to know how they managed to get mobiles inside. A case has been registered under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.
Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.
Five months after marriage, couple dies by suicide
PUNE A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. The couple has been identified as Akshay Ambilwade (25) and his wife Ashwini Jagtap (25), both residents of Dange chowk in Pimpri. The couple completed their matriculation (Class 10) exam from Khinsavara Patil school. The duo later started working at a jewellery shop. On the pretext of taking bath, he died by suicide inside the bathroom.
Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations
Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.
Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.
India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
