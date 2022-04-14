National Fire Service Week kicks off with road show in Ludhiana

Looking to raise awareness among masses regarding fire safety, the fire brigade commenced the celebrations for the National Fire Service Week by paying tributes to firefighters who lost their lives in line of duty across the country in the past and organising a road show in the city on Thursday.

The road show moved through the railway station road, mall road, Ferozepur road before concluding at the municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, additional divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, sub-fire officers (SFO) Maninder Singh and Atish Rai among others participated in the road show.

Speaking on the occasion, SFO Singh said the theme for the year is ‘Learn fire safety, increase productivity’, adding that the fire department will encourage building owners to make proper fire safety arrangements.

Celebrations were kept low-key last year given Covid-related restrictions, but the department has decided to return to a full schedule of awareness activities for the entire week of April 14-20 this year.

The department has scheduled mock drills, fire safety training at different organisations and schools including Vardhman mills, DPS school, MBD mall among others areas in the coming week to spread awareness about fire safety.

A cycle rally will also be organised on April 17 with a message for the public to stay fit and keep themselves safe by installing fire safety equipment in their respective units. The rally will start at 7am from the fire brigade headquarters at the railway station road.

Three-day basketball tournament to begin today

Ludhiana

A three days Basketball Federation of India (BFI)-Indian National Basketball League (INBL) 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, will commence on Friday. Ludhiana was chosen, from among other 20 cities, chosen by BFI to host the 3X3 format tournament. Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said a total of 76 teams from across the state would participate in the tournament. The men’s category of the tournament will see the participation of 16 teams, while 15 will compete in the women’s category. A total of 31 and 14 teams respectively will also vie for the Under-18 men’s and women’s title at the competition.25 technical personnel from various centres across the country,including Ludhiana sports department’s Saloni, will conduct the matches.PBA coordinators for tournament matches will include Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh , Richu Sharma, Narinder Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Brij Goyal

2 new Covid cases in district, active count 11

Ludhiana

Two new Covid infections surfaced in the district in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. With this, the count of active cases has gone up to 11. While 10 patients are under home isolation, one is admitted at a private hospital. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,09,802 Covid cases and 2,279 deaths.

Two mobiles recovered from 2 jail inmates

Ludhiana

Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking on Wednesday. The inmates were identified as Ankush Sharma and Bunny Chopra. Assistant sub-inspector Patamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant to know how they managed to get mobiles inside. A case has been registered under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.