National Games 2022: Golfer Karandeep brings home double glory for Chandigarh

Chandigarh-based professional golfer Karandeep Singh Kochhar brought laurels to the city by winning the men’s singles golf event by a huge margin at the National Games 2022 held at Kensville Golf Resort in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Despite rough playing conditions, Karandeep (267) played consistently well under pressure and achieved a score of 4 under on Day 1, 6 under on Day 2, 7 under on Day 3 and 4 under on the fourth and final day. His total of 21 under after four rounds set a new record at the prestigious Kensville Golf Course. He had a comfortable final lead of 10 strokes over Abhinav Lohan (277) from Haryana.

At the team event, the Chandigarh team comprising Karandeep Kochhar and Anant S Ahlawat bagged the gold medal by scoring a consolidated 571 after the completion of four rounds. The silver medal was bagged by Karnataka with a score of 581 and the bronze medal was won by Delhi with a score of 582.

Golf has been included in this year’s edition of the games after a gap of 21 years. SK Sharma, former DGP of Punjab and president of Chandigarh Golf Association; and Colonel HS Baidwan, manager of the Chandigarh and Punjab State Golf Teams were present at the games venue to congratulate Karandeep as well as the Chandigarh Team on this momentous win.

Budding golfer Sohraab bags 2nd spot

Mohali-based golfer Sohraab Singh Talwar, 8, finished as a runner-up at the boys’ U-9 category at the recently concluded US kids Golf tournament held in Gurugram. Bengaluru golfer Adit Veeramchaneni grabbed top honours in the same category.

A student of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, Sohraab is a student member of the Chandigarh Golf Club. He has been actively playing golf since 2018 and has more than 40 wins to his name.