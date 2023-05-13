Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13,000 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

13,000 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2023 11:42 PM IST

As many as 13,795 cases were disposed of by 14 benches during the National Lok Adalat at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Saturday.

As many as 2,028 cases were disposed of by the benches of serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

The Lok Adalat was organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, the State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

As many as 2,028 cases were disposed of by the benches of serving judicial officers.

These included three criminal compoundable cases, 1,570 cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act involving an amount of 3.14 crore, 26 motor accident claim cases ( 4.12 crore), 42 matrimonial/family disputes, 91 civil suits and rent cases ( 1.83 crore), 75 executions ( 2.64 crore), two criminal revision cases, 29 miscellaneous criminal cases ( 23,000), 35 miscellaneous civil cases ( 3.32 crore), 47 arbitration cases, one civil/rent appeal, 21 cases under CrPC, 21 cases of Domestic Violence Act, 23 untraceable cases, 14 cases of Registrar of Companies Act/Shop Act ( 5.26 lakh), 21 criminal appeals ( 44 lakh) and seven cases of Guardian/Succession Act.

As many as 8,345 traffic challans were also settled and 75 lakh collected as fine.

In addition to above, 2,988 cases involving an amount of 13.80 lakh were disposed of by the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), apart from 23 pre-litigative cases ( 12 lakh).

A total of 54 cases were also settled in Permanent Lok Adalat (Continuous) involving an amount of 3 lakh, 19 Labour Dispute Cases ( 14 lakh), 300 Debts Recovery Tribunal cases and 73 consumer court cases involving an amount of 3.92 crore.

151 cases settled at high court

As many as 151 cases were disposed of at the lok adalat held at the Punjab and Haryana high court. It was organised by the High Court Legal Services Committee. Five benches were set up that took up 351 cases and disposed of 151.

