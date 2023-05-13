Ludhiana: Over 36k cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Out of the 49,037 cases of various categories that were taken up during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday, 36,815 were settled amicably. National Lok Adalat in progress at a district court in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/Ht)

Lok adalats were held in district and sub-divisional courts. The lok adalat, consisting 28 benches under the supervision of district and sessions judge Munish Singal, focused on resolving a diverse range of cases, including traffic violations, revenue disputes, matrimonial issues and financial cases. Singal is also the chairperson of district legal services authority.

Justice Singal visited all benches of the lok adalat during the proceedings. He first visited the court of chief judicial magistrate Radhika Puri, where a class 10 student was appealing for mercy against his challan of ₹25,000 for under-age driving. The violator was given a chance to settle the challan with a fine of ₹1,000.

As the courts were overwhelmed because of a high turn-up of people, Singal instructed the officials to prioritise the elderly, women and children.

During Singal’s visit to additional principal judge family court, Rajvinder Singh, he advised the couples there to reunite and forgive small mistakes made by each other. Out of the 104 matrimonial disputes that were taken up in the court of Rajvinder Singh, 79 were disposed of.

The cases taken up for hearing included criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery cases, motor accidents claims tribunal cases, matrimonial disputes, land acquisition cases pending before various civil courts, electricity and water bill disputes, service matters related to pay and allowances, retirement benefit cases and revenue cases.