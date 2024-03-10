National Lok Adalats reunite nine couples, dispose of over 14k cases

National Lok Adalat, organised in Mohali on Saturday, disposed of 14,021 cases and passed awards of over ₹41.72 crore under the leadership of Harpal Singh, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, district legal services authority. People queueing up outside the court to fill e-challans in the Lok Adalat in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

A total of 17,043 pre-litigative and pending criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section-138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases (rent, easmentary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits) were taken up during the National Lok Adalat.

Surabhi Prashar, secretary, district legal services authority, Mohali stated that in this National Lok Adalat, out of total 17,043 cases, 14,021 cases were cleared by virtue of compromise. Awards of over ₹41.72 crore were passed by the different lok adalat benches.

She further added that nine couples who were living separately and litigating against each other were reunited in the National Lok Adalat with the efforts of the presiding officers and their members.

Total of 13 benches were constituted at district headquarter which were being presided over by Krishan Kumar Singla, additional district and sessions judge; Barjinder Pal Singh, principal judge, family court; Anish Goyal, chief judicial magistrate; Mukesh Kumar Singla, judicial magistrate 1st class; civil judges (junior division) Devnoor Singh, Vishavjyoti, Vaishnavi Sikka, Neha Jindal; KS Sullar, presiding officer, industrial tribunal; Gurmeet Kaur, chairman, permanent lok adalat (PUS); SK Aggarwal, president, district consumer commission; Arjun Grewal, tehsildar, SAS Nagar and Darshan Singh, naib tehsildar, Banur.

Over 11k cases disposed of at Panchkula

National Lok Adalat held at Panchkula district court and Kalka sub division disposed of 11,619 of 11,943 filed cases on Saturday. An amount of ₹3,80,000 was settled in motor traffic accident cases.

1,880 cases disposed of at Chandigarh

Twelve benches headed by the serving judicial officers disposed of a total 1,880 cases at the National Lok Adalat, held at the District Courts, Sector 43. The cases included 1,552 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving an amount of ₹7.38 crore, 76 motor accident claim cases involving an amount of ₹8.34 crore; 37 matrimonial/family disputes; 73 civil suits and rent cases; 34 executions, among others.

In addition to above cases, 2,658 cases involving an amount of ₹3,75,743 were disposed of by Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), 62 consumer court cases involved an amount of ₹5.42 crore and other cases were also disposed of.