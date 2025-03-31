National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Exam: 18 from of GHS Bullepur ace NMMS, highest in Ludhiana district

Government High School, Bullepur, has emerged as the top-performing school in Ludhiana, with 18 of its students qualifying for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Exam (NMMS), the result of which was announced on Saturday. The number of selected candidates is determined based on a fixed ratio for each district, as per which Ludhiana leads the way with 229 students. The students of GHS Bullepur, who qualified NMMS examination this year in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The NMMS exam, held on February 2 this year, is a key initiative of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Punjab. It aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students of Class 8, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their educational aspirations. Under the NMMS scholarship scheme, qualified students will receive financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year for the next four years.

Headmaster Raj Kumar credited the achievement to the school’s structured training approach and the efforts of its teaching staff. “In 2022, we had only one student clear the NMMS exam. Since then, the numbers have steadily risen due to the hard work of our teachers Kirti Vijn, Sunita Bali, Lovjot Kaur, and Navneet Chopra,” he said.

He also highlighted the school’s proactive approach to preparing students for the NMMS. “Students from Class 6 and 7 are encouraged to participate in training sessions, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge well in advance. This early preparation has played a crucial role in improving the school’s results year after year,” he said.

The school authorities said that a focused approach was implemented to NMMS preparation by setting up a dedicated study room with an interactive panel. Students aspiring to qualify for the scholarship receive specialised training an hour before and after their regular classes, starting from September. This rigorous preparation bore fruit as two of the top scorers in the state emerged from this school. A vegetable vendor’s son, Raju Kumar topped the state with 177 marks, while Rajdeep Kaur secured the second position with 175 marks.

Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, which had the highest number of qualifiers last year, stood second in Ludhiana’s district rankings with 17 students clearing the exam. Among the Schools of Eminence, SOE Indrapuri led the way with six students qualifying, while SOE Mundian Kalan and Baddowal Cantt had two each. Other successful candidates came from SOE Jawahar Nagar, Sekhewal, Millerganj (Dholewal), and Kishori Lal Jethi SOE Khanna.