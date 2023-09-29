National Nutrition Month: PAU experts teach school students about importance of balanced diet

Department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a nutrition awareness programme on Friday for the students at Government Senior Secondary School, Dadhahoor, marking an end of National Nutrition Month celebrations.

As many as 150 school students participated in poster-making competition and quiz organised on the occasion.

Department head Kiran Grover said, “School-age is the most crucial time as the body prepares itself to store nutrients for rapid adolescence growth. Hence, nutrition education is essential for school children as it promotes healthy food choices, prevents diseases, builds lifelong skills, boosts academic and sports performance, and fosters a healthy lifestyle for their overall well-being.”

Harpreet Kaur, professor, delved into the importance of healthy food choices in life. “Protein-rich foods hold the most important place in children’s diet as they promote growth and muscle development. These foods contain vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for improving academic performance of school children,” she said.

Monika Choudhary, scientist, department of food and nutrition, talked about the “significance of five major food groups in daily diet.”

Experts said that balanced diet, personal hygiene and sanitation were important for physical, mental and social wellbeing.

At the end of the programme, prizes were distributed among winners of the various competitions. School principal Santokh Singh Gill, along with teachers, contributed in organising the event.

PAU holds event to promote sanitation

Departments of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), jointly organised a cleanliness drive in the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities on Friday. The event, aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility, was a part of the ongoing “Swachhata hi Seva” campaign.

As many as 100 students from the departments cleaned laboratories and corridors, and collected waste and plastic litter from college lawns.

Manjeet Kaur Sangha, head of departments of Biochemistry and Chemistry, underscored the significance a clean environment. Doctorate students Komal Singh and Sukhman delivered talks during the event. They discussed the detrimental effects of plastics on the environment and outlined steps to mitigate the issue.

